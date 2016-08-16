"My fat body is not your weight loss inspiration."

Fat people should be forgiven for feeling under siege.

Because we are.

Last month, a UK gym used people dressed in fat suits to hand out promotional material.

Yesterday, self described “fitmum” and “fitdad” Sharny and Julius Kieser shared the news that they have intentionally gained weight in order to show the world just how easy it is to lose it. A tired and unoriginal trope made famous by Katie Hopkins who did the same thing in 2014.

This morning, on radio Kyle and Jackie O tackled the question of whether or not fat people should be charged extra for weighing down a flight. Another tired and unoriginal trope that people have been offering up for a quick media hit for about a decade.

Kyle also made a point of suggesting that Jackie O is five years too late losing the baby weight during a live on-air interview with Blake Lively this morning.

Unkind observers may well point out that Kyle is the pot calling the kettle fat.

Three examples of the same thing. The fat body as an inspirational cautionary tale.

They all set the fat body up as a comedic image of ill discipline, sloth and gluttony, that which is to be avoided at all costs.