'As I tucked my daughter into bed, she told me she felt fat. So I lied to her.'

I was tucking my daughter into bed one night as she whispered in the dark, “Mum I feel fat.”

I felt like I’d been punched. Here it was, the new “F” word. If you have children, you know it’s coming. I just didn’t expect it so soon.

Fat should not be a bad word. I’ve told my daughters it’s merely an adjective – tall, short, skinny, fat. As if it were that simple. It’s not.

I’d thought I’d done everything I was supposed to do. I never talk about my body or anyone else’s. We never spoke about food as good or bad. I tried to provide both healthy foods and treats.

I thought I’d done all the right things, said the right things.

The feeling of grief washed over me. Grief for walls I had carefully built, crashing down. I could no longer hold off the army of voices. Suddenly my lone voice telling her she is perfect the way she is was becoming a whisper against the societal screams. The outside world was smashing it down, brick by brick. As it should be.

It was inevitable; she wouldn’t live within my protection of love and adoration forever. But it didn’t make It any less painful.

I laid down next to her.

“Why do you think you feel that way?” I asked, taking her hand in mine.

“Because my tummy is too big. I’m too big.”

I took a deep breath. And everything that came out of my mouth next was a lie.

“Sometimes I feel that way too, but it’s so silly because fat is not a feeling. It’s not who you are. Fat is something you have. Just like you have bones. Just like you have muscles. Fat is not a feeling.”