Just a few months ago I would have chimed in with the negativity (see above reference to the point where inadequacy meets insecurity).

But earlier this year I attended the 7th birthday party of one of my son’s friends. She is famous among all the mothers in the class for throwing very carefully planned and meticulously executed kids’ parties. There is always a theme. She makes costumes not just for her child but for all the guests, in keeping with the theme. One year it was pirates. Another year it was ninja. The cakes she makes are masterpieces. The Women’s Weekly should photograph them for their next cookbook. The decorations, games, food and party favours are next level. Basically, this woman is your most intimidating nightmare if you’re what’s known as a hot-mess mother (wave your hands in the air with me).

Because I know this mum quite well, instead of just giving her compliments infused with bitterness, I asked about all the trouble she’d gone to. “Oh, I just love it,” she confessed. “It’s my favourite thing to do. I quite wish I could be a kids’ party planner and make it my job.” She already has a full time job though. So she doesn’t have a lot of time on her hands.

I probed her more and discovered that making her son’s party amazing is a satisfying outlet for her creativity. A form of self-expression. For her, it’s FUN. And rewarding. It’s not about trying to intimidate other mothers. She looked puzzled when I mentioned that I found all of it hugely intimidating, as if that had never occurred to her. “Do you judge me for getting takeaway pizza and taking the kids to the movies and calling it a party?” I asked. “Oh God no!” she laughed. “Why would I? This is my thing. It’s not everyone’s thing.”

It’s not my thing. My thing is looking at the time during my child’s party (or any child’s party) and wondering how I’ve slipped into some parallel universe where five minutes takes an hour to pass AND HOW CAN I GET OUT? I know there are other mothers like me. One of them sighed happily as I brought out my Woolies birthday cake at my son’s recent party and said, “I love how you keep the bar so low for the rest of us”. She said it with the utmost love and sincerity and I took it as a genuine compliment.

Some of us are just not gifted in the cake/craft department: