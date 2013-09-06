5 election cake stall ideas (that will walk off the table)

With the Federal Election looming tomorrow, the big question in my mind is …
What to bake for the election day cake stall at the kids’ school?
(Because I certainly don’t know who I’ll vote for … feels a bit lose-lose to me.)
Hmmmm. In previous years I’ve done Three Little Pigs Cupcakes, Reindeer Cupcakes and Polar Bear Cupcakes … to name just a few of my follies. I also whipped up lollipop flower cupcakes for a recent fundraiser stall at Bunnings – thanks to a lovely iVillage Facebook follower Janelle Shaw who gave me the idea.
But I’m stumped this time. So I’ve gone to Google for inspiration and here are some of the options:
Gorgeous rainbow cupcakes. Get the recipe and instructions at Babble.
It’s amazing what you can do with some choc bits and sugar … check out these panda cupcakes from Bakerella. Tip: use the big choc bits for normal-sized cupcakes, the little choc bits for mini ones.
Alana House is the editor of iVillage Australia. This article originally appeared on her blog, housegoeshome.com. You can also find her on Twitter.
