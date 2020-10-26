ASK CHANTELLE: 'My partner wants to try mutual masturbation but I feel self-conscious. Help!'

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about mutual masturbation. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

My partner wants to try mutual masturbation but I feel silly and self-conscious. How do I overcome it?

First of all, let’s talk about mutual masturbation.

What is it?

This might be a confusing term to some, as masturbation is usually a pretty solo activity and not something anyone else (besides our sex toys) is going to be a part of.

Yet mutual masturbation is a highly erotic activity for partner/s to explore together. It involves partners touching themselves in front of each other, either in the same room or over an online platform, but the key point is touching and pleasuring themselves, not each other.

Mutual masturbation is great for education, for learning how your partner likes to be touched and showing your partner how your own body accepts pleasure.