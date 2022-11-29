'As a Muslim woman, here's what I want you to know about my beauty routine.'

My faith is a very important part of my lifestyle. Many may have heard the term Halal and assume it only applies to food, but it actually applies to anything you consume, inject, inhale and even apply topically. It’s a whole way of life.

When it comes to skincare and cosmetics, this includes avoiding certain alcohols, any forbidden animal gelatines, and any chemicals that can cause short- or long-term harm to the body.

In compliance with this, I started a journey of discovering the ways I could still look and feel beautiful.

But through my search, it became clear that no single brand adhered completely to the Islamic requirements of product formulation. Where one company did well, in another area they fell short.

So from organic natural skincare to breathable nail polish, I thought I'd dive into my skincare and beauty faves and tell you exactly what earned them a spot on the list.

KORRES Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser.

Image: KORRES.