This Sydney bride did a beautiful thing on her wedding day.

Sydney woman Manal Kassem got married yesterday.

But instead of rushing off after the ceremony to eat copious amounts of cake and dance the night away, the 23-year-old Muslim woman took a detour: she visited the Sydney siege memorial site at Martin Place in Sydney’s CBD.

There, alongside new husband Mahmod Homaisi, Ms Kassem lay her wedding bouquet amongst the thousand of other floral tributes to the siege’s victims, 38-year-old Katrina Dawson and 34-year-old Tori Johnson.

As the bride lay her bouquet down, curious onlookers burst into spontaneous applause.

Photo: Facebook

Today, pictures of the touching moment — which feature Ms Kassem wearing a beautiful white wedding dress that included a traditional white hijab — are going viral.

“She was going to cancel [the photoshoot] because she didn’t want to be judged…celebrating her wedding in a scarf while people were terrorised,” the couple’s wedding planner Dina Kheir told AAP.

“But she made it a priority to visit the memorial site as the first pit stop,” Ms Kheir said.

Photo: Facebook

After a week of heartbreaking news, this newlywed’s quiet gesture is a story we needed to hear.

Thank you, Manal Kassem, for reminding us the world is still a beautiful place.

Some more tributes to the victims of the Sydney siege:

Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place

Tony and Margie Abbott visit the Memorial in Martin Place

Katrina Dawson's children leave her a note.

bouquet

Floral tributes at Martin Place

A woman places a bouquet

A muslim bride places flowers at Martin Place

The scene from above

Tori Johnson's father visits the memorial.

Via @nova969.

Via Getty images.

Via @Champsbutterfly.

Via @DaveyCampbell85.

Via @plmcky.

Via @Anneke363Y.

Via Facebook.

Via @UKolizer.

Via @2DAYFM.

Via @shannonbyrne23.

Via @newscomauHQ.

Via @Y7News.

Via @hollaitskim.

Via @BFMunchkin.

Via Channel 9. Via Channel 9.

Via Channel 10. Via Channel 10.

Via ABC News. Via ABC News.

Via Channel 10. Via Channel 10.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images.

Via @RhiannonHoyle.

Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images. Via Getty Images.

Via @kerrinbinnie

Via @stephanieando.

Via @MCG.

Via @dailytelegraph.

Via @jason_om.

Via @stephanieando.

Via @lizziepearl.

Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images.

Via Getty Images.

More social media tributes:

CEO of World Vision Australia Tim Costello

Australia's Race Discrimination Commissioner Tim Soutphommasane

Flag flying at half mast at Parliament House. Photo via @kerrninbinnie.

Lindt Australia.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper

Prime Minister Tony Abbott

Russell Crowe

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shane Warne

UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

Chrissie Swan

Rebel Wilson

Federal MP Anthony Albanese

NSW Premier Mike Baird

City of Sydney Mayor Clover Moore