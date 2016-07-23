This story is developing. Please check back or click “refresh” for the latest updates.

Terror has once again broken out in Europe, sending German city Munich into lockdown following a mass shooting in a shopping centre.

Ten people are dead, including the attacker, and 21 others were injured. Children are among the killed and wounded. Eyewitnesses say they saw the attacker deliberately targeting helpless young children when he began unleashing on diners at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police were investigating a fake Facebook advertisement offering free food at the exact McDonald’s the attack took place. It is uncertain whether the killer posted the ad to lure children into the fast food restaurant.

"I hear like an alarm and boom, boom, boom, I heard, and then I saw all the injured. I was back to back with him, I was in the bathroom with my kid, and I only saw him shoot directly into the faces of children," Lauretta Januze, who was with her young son at the time, told CNN.

"And he's still killing the children. The children were sitting to eat. They can't run."

She said she heard the gunman yell, "Allahu Akbar" (God is great). "I know this because I'm Muslim. I hear this and I only cry."

People were urged to avoid public spaces. A state of emergency was declared in the city, which is the capital of Bavaria and has a population of more than 1.88 million.

Video: Police guard crowds of people leaving #Munich mall shooting scene. https://t.co/HQov4iXdzx pic.twitter.com/L29u9C6v1z — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) July 22, 2016

The mass shooting follows a string of attacks including the attack in the southern French city of Nice on 14 July and bombings in neighbouring France and Belgium.