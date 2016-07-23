We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know today, so you don’t have to go searching.

Multiple people dead in suspected terror shooting in Munich.

At least 10 people are dead and several others injured in a shooting in Munich, Germany.

Munich is in lockdown amid police warnings that attackers may be on the loose in the city, The Guardian reports.

“We suspect terrorism,” a Munich police spokesman said.

At around 4pm local time, a man opened fire at a branch of McDonald’s outside the Olympia shopping centre, police said.

A video posted to social media shows a man dressed in black walking away from the McDonald’s while apparently firing repeatedly on civilians as they fled.

“We believe this is a shooting rampage,” a police spokesperson said.

“The attacker, or several attackers, are apparently still at large,” another police spokesperson said.

Unconfirmed reports of more violence and possible #gunfire in the City Center. Situation is unclear. Please avoid public Areas. #munich #oez — Polizei München (@PolizeiMuenchen) July 22, 2016

The Olympia shopping centre was built on the site of the 1972 Olympics, which were overshadowed by a terrorist attack that killed 12 people.

QLD teen burnt at house party sues host’s mother for almost $12m

A teenager who suffered third-degree burns while attending a house party is suing the host’s mother for $11.8 million, Yahoo! News reports.

Paris Turkington was a guest at a house party in Toowoomba, Queensland in August 2013 when an uninvited boy poured spirits on a backyard fire.