In 1999, Cherri's daughter was murdered. 18 years later the unimaginable has happened.

Cherri West is facing a tragedy that no mother should ever have to face: in 18 years, she’s lost two of her daughters to murder.

In 1999, her 10-year-old daughter Pamela ‘Pammy’ Butler was rollerblading outside of her Kansas City home when she was grabbed and thrown into a stranger’s truck.

Pammy’s older sister, Casey, a teenager at the time, saw her sister being abducted and ran screaming after the truck. A neighbour managed to write down the vehicle’s licence plate number, but the man – and Pamela – disappeared.

Little Pammy's body was later found, and Keith D. Nelson was found guilty of her kidnap, rape and murder. He is now sitting on death row.

Now, Pamela's mum Cherri is facing another unspeakable tragedy after Casey - who tried desperately to save her little sister as she was taken - was shot and killed last week.