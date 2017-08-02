How one comment from a stranger in the supermarket pushed a mother-of-two over the edge.

Last week, Taylor Myers was “that person”; the mum in the supermarket with the misbehaving child, who looked like she wasn’t doing anything about it.

The truth is that Myers’ four-year-old daughter Sophie has ADHD. So many times, Myers has left the supermarket when Sophie has begun acting up. This time, she didn’t. She stayed in line with a trolley full of groceries, and Sophie.

“Sophie sat/stood/did heads stands in the cart, whining over a bag of chips I took away… because she called me a butthole in line,” the US mum explained in a Facebook post.

“She’s relentless. I know this. I live with it.”

Myers ignored her daughter’s whining and refused to give in.

“What’s giving in to bad behaviour going to do but reinforce the bad behaviour?” she asked.

“I’ve walked out of stores hundreds of times because of her. Almost every time, actually, I end up leaving with nothing I came for and a tantrum-having four-year-old attached to my hand and a baby on my hip, but this time I had to stick it out to get the groceries.”

For the tenth time, she asked Sophie to sit down in the trolley so she wouldn’t fall over.