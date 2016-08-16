Mum pens a must-read letter to her husband as she leaves for girls' weekend.

At the end of last week, mum of six Meghan Maza Oeser was preparing to leave for a girls’ trip.

But like most mums who attempt to do something social, there was only one problem: who would look after the kids?

Enter: Meghan’s husband. Perhaps he was keen to let his wife have a break, and take on the full responsibility of parenthood for a weekend. Perhaps he didn’t have a choice. Either way, it was his job to look after the kids and take over the household duties.

‘No biggie!’ we can hear him saying. ‘I’m a pretty competent guy. Six kids and a house to maintain – I’ll be fiiiiine.’

No, sir. You will not be fine. Because caring for multiple children and trying to keep your sanity intact at the same time is near impossible – as mums like Meghan know all too well.

So Meghan wrote her husband a letter, to go over a few things he might need to know for his weekend alone. The result is predictably hilarious, and has blown up on social media. Her letter has been shared almost 20,000 times, and has raked in almost 10,000 comments, most of which echo the sentiment that THIS IS WHAT BEING A MUM FEELS LIKE.

"Upon arriving home after work, things won't seem so bad," she ominously begins.

"The others will hug, jump, and for the most part, be pretty excited to see you. This will be short lived...I promise. School season or not...this is also known as hell hour. The others will fight about anything and everything, with Quinn and Penny being the biggest instigators.

It's most likely that Quinn will be pissed off about Penny wearing her Elsa dress, and Penny equally pissed off because Quinn will ONLY refer to her as Anna. Penny will also be fighting sleep, which I'll get to later."

Meghan goes on to explain that "dinner will suck." The kids will want all different things. This is unavoidable. But it's after dinner that things get interesting.

"It will get quiet...REAL quiet," Meghan writes. "This is when you'll realize that the threenager has fallen asleep somewhere. Do NOT let the threenager fall asleep."