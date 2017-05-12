The 5 simple hacks successful entrepreneurs swear by to claim back family time.

Let’s face it. Being an entrepreneur isn’t always easy. Throw in caring for one or more small humans who require 24/7 attention, and things get a whole lot more complicated. Strong, intelligent and highly capable women juggling building a business with their second job, one with gruelling hours, little positive reinforcement that’s impossible to quit.

But for many mums, the rewards of being your own boss far outweigh the challenges. Flexibility, practicality, independence and doing something you’re passionate about are just some of the reasons why research from personal care company Kimberly-Clark shows 70 percent of mums have considered making the switch from employed to employer.

With technology and innovation figuratively and literally at our fingertips, there’s never been a better time to turn an idea into a solution than now.

Being your own boss also comes with its downfalls - sleepless nights, financial insecurity and crippling self-doubt. All of which can take you both physically and emotionally away from the reason you started in the first place, to spend more time with your family.

That's why we've put together five simple hacks you can incorporate into your daily routine of building your business to claim back much needed time for yourself and your loved ones. And they're straight from the brains of some of Australia's most successful entrepreneurs who have been there, done that and stuffed up all of the things so you don't have to... quite as much.

1. Accept you can't (and shouldn't) be everything to everyone.

When Mia Freedman started Mamamia in a pair of trackpants from her living room, there was no doubt she knew she was onto something good. But as her venture grew, so too did her self-awareness and the realisation that trying to do it all would be detrimental to long-term success.

"It's so important to know what you're good at, and what you're not good at," she says of the biggest things she wished she'd known before starting her own business.