Should kids be banned from restaurants?

It's normally pretty warm and fuzzy in the iVillage office ... but every now and then we disagree on a hot topic. Last week it was about how kids behave in restaurants. And so we figured, why not share our views and see where YOU stand? (PS. We're a bit nervous about the "Mummy wars" title, as it's such an inflammatory term - make sure to let us know if you think another title would be more appropriate.)

Jo says...

I was so angry when I read about a new system designed to highlight restaurants that are child friendly. Apparently these restaurants will have special stickers on their exterior so families know that they are welcome.

Are you kidding me?

ALL restaurants should be child friendly and I reserve the right to take my children wherever I want. They are my children. They aren’t diseased rodents. I find it offensive that people say children put them off their dinner. In response to that I’d say, the food can’t be that great then.

It’s so hard to find the time to eat out with my family. When we do go out, we like to eat somewhere special. I shouldn’t have to stick to cheap restaurants and fast food franchises. I want my children to experience fine dining too and I want to experience it with them.

When my children and I dine out together I do my best to keep them happy, but if restaurant staff make us wait more than 30 minutes for our meals then they might start to become a little rowdy. By then they are hungry and no longer want to do their colouring-in or whatever activity we’ve brought along to entertain them.

We also don’t want to be seated in one specific section of the restaurant. We should be able to sit wherever we want.

If other diners have a problem with my children being there, THEY can leave.

Alana says...

Since they've been little, I've taken my kids to restaurants and cafes. And I've taught them the way I expect them to behave in public. After all, people are there to enjoy themselves, not to struggle to be heard over wailing kids or being bumped by hype toddlers as they career through the room.