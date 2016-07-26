Meet the mum who hypnotises her kids to get them to behave.

We’ve all had kids who go through a phase that no matter what type of discipline you use nothing works.

You try the naughty step, you try time outs.

You try star charts and positive reinforcement.

You try taking away treasured toys but your stubborn little terror won’t succumb to anything.

You are at your wits end. You’d try anything.

Well have you thought about hypnotism?

Have you thought about hypnotism? Image via IStock.

A mother of three from the US claims she has been hypnotising her children since they were babies and is now offering her services to teach other parents how to take over their child’s minds, well at least get them to do as they are told.

You are getting tired, your eyelid are getting heavy. You will open your eyes, tidy up your Lego, eat all your fish fingers and beans without spilling a drop on the floor and will smile sweetly and glance the other way when we pass the Kinder Surprises at the supermarket.

Can you imagine it? This mother says it’s a sure fire way to make parenting easier and to make your kids do what they are told.

Lisa Machenberg, 56, began hypnotising her own children to help them get through the night without wetting the bed. She uses her methods to help them do their chores, complete their homework and with personal issues like performance anxiety and difficulties focusing.

Lisa Machenberg now runs a business helping others. Image via Facebook.

Her methods might seem controversial but despite its reputation as a method of public humiliation on commercial TV hypnotism has been long recognised as having valid therapeutic uses for some people in treating forms of addiction, like smoking and in overcoming phobias.