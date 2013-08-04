Mum vs Life: My husband is the centre of my village

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day.

This week we talk to Liberal MP Sophie Mirabella, Shadow Minister for Innovation, Industry, Science and Research and mother of two girls.

Sophie with Katerina (left) and Alexandra (right)

Sophie Mirabella

WAKE UP: “The kids come in and jump on the bed…”



I am more of a night owl and have trouble getting to bed at a reasonable hour, even when my schedule allows. Mornings usually starts before 6am, sometimes before 5am if I’m traveling that day.

My occasional sleep-in days let me sleep until the kids come in and jump on the bed around 7am. The first thing I usually do on waking is check the phone for emails and messages, followed by a scan of the day’s newspapers on the iPad.

BREAKFAST: “I always have breakfast…”



I always have breakfast if I can, usually some oat bran and milk, and maybe, time permitting, a scrambled egg with a bit of salami and feta, and a coffee. Depending on the timing of work commitments, weekends are often no different.

Most days start with a good brisk walk for at least half an hour, but with the travel I’m doing I’m finding it increasingly challenging to do this. This is one thing I would love to change, because I always feel better if I walk in the morning.

BATH vs SHOWER: “The kids rarely interrupt me…”



I am a shower person, always in the morning and often in the evening as well. I might spoil myself with a longer shower on a Sunday. The kids rarely interrupt me, mainly because I’m on the road so much.

I have a teenager in the house who does tend to use a lot of hot water, but it’s rarely a problem for me in the morning. My husband often showers in the evening, and he’s the one who misses out if all the hot water is gone!

GETTING DRESSED: “I always check the forecast the night before…”



Appearance is critical in my job.

The first concern on any day is weather: I always check the forecast the night before for the place (or places) I’ll be in. Often I have to give thought to a hat if I’m going to be outside. The next consideration is whether I am likely to do any TV media, and have appropriate colours/patterns that don’t jar on camera.

Because I have been living out of a small suitcase for more than 10 years, I am usually pretty good at having a good mix of tops and jackets and a few bits of jewellery to create a good number of outfits. I would prefer to have a better system at home for storing clothes, but when I’m at home I want to spend time with family rather than meticulously organising and colour and weather coding everything. I don’t buy clothes often, usually at the sales, and then tend to buy several outfits. I try and buy quality garments with classic styles, so that I can often get years out of them. I tend to steer away from obvious “trend” clothing.