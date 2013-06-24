Mum vs Life: I sneak out of the house while my kids are still sleeping

Elka with daughter Nevada, 3 and son Edison, 18 months

This week we talk to former olympian Elka Whalan (formerly Elka Graham). Aside from her successful blog and media career, Elka is now a mother-of-two and is married to four-time Olympian Waterpolo player Thomas Whalan.

Elka Whalan

WAKE UP

I am a MASSIVE morning person and I love starting the day right. I wake up any time from 5.40am-6.20am without an alarm. A sleep in for me is 7am. Most mornings I am up immediately and out the door to exercise.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast is porridge, then maybe scrambled egg whites with avocado, or it could be beans. I love eating healthy food. I need the right fuel to function for the day and start off in the right way. I also love making fruit juices with fresh mint, strawberries, watermelon, whatever is in the fridge, in it goes to the blender and bingo!

BATH vs SHOWER

I'm a shower person after the gym but when I can I indulge in a bath, usually when the bubs are both asleep at night so there are no interruptions. During the week I try to have a bath with both our bubs it’s so much fun in the tub together.

GETTING DRESSED

I always start the day in exercise gear. I try to sneak out before they wake up either to go for a run or the gym. Once home it’s a quick shower and then boom - slim jeans and a comfy top with my hair pulled back. I don't give much thought to what I'm wearing; my wardrobe is organised so everything is reachable. I dress according to the weather and what we have planned for the day. And I love bright scarves, they dress anything up!

WORK

I've worked in media for the past three years with the Channel Seven Morning Show and just this year started on Sunrise. I'm in there twice a week.

The timing works brilliantly as I'm normally home by 10am and my husband looks after our children. As my hair and makeup is done, I feel fab then I slip into mummy clothes and no matter what I wear I feel great as my hair and face is professionally done ha. I do a lot of hosting and speaking engagements with all different types of companies. The variety in my week makes working in the media so much fun. I blog weekly through my website elkawhalan.com. It’s been seven years since making the switch from professional swimmer to media and I love working in TV and media. Everyday I'm meeting new people. My days are always different. Last week was a shoot from 5am-2pm for a new campaign. I had to sneak out of the house whilst everyone was still sleeping.

FOOD AT WORK

I am extremely conscious of what I put into my mouth. Since becoming a mother I need constant energy for our two very young toddlers. I eat about six or eight small meals a day and include lots of water, fresh fruits, a tonne of nuts and nice stir fries. I am very blessed as my husband loves to cook as well so we share this. On the go I'll make wraps with avocado, lean turkey and some salad. I do love cheesecake though!

EXERCISE

Working out is a necessity for me. It's the time I have just for ME - not being a wife or mother. For an hour I run, power walk, go to the gym, do ballet, swim...I'm up for anything but regardless I do something every day. Exercise is my healthy addiction for both my body and my mind.