Mum vs Life: "I normally fall asleep next to a dog or one of my kids"

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day.

This week we talk to Suze DeMarchi, lead singer of the Baby Animals.

WAKE UP: "All mums of boys have woken to the sounds of Minecraft..."



I usually get woken up by the sounds of my son Lorenzo tapping away on a Minecraft game right outside my bedroom door. That or the snoring of my beagle Rocco hogging the bed beside me as usual.

Generally I check my phone before I roll out of bed to see if there are any exciting messages or emails that will shape my day. Turn on the kettle and do a bit of mindless surfing on the world wide inter web…

The kids usually wander in bleary eyed with an array of excuses as to why they shouldn’t go to school.

BREAKFAST: "The kids generally get their own brekky..."

This changes from day to day but my current favourite is a smoothie I make with frozen organic blueberries, powdered protein, half an avocado, yogurt and coconut water. It’s delicious and makes me feel as if at least I’m starting my day on a good note.

The kids generally get their own brekky but often I will throw some toast and veggie with avocado on for them.

BATH vs SHOWER: "I don't like wasting too much time getting ready..."

I’m a shower gal because its quick and I don’t like wasting too much time getting ready. Having said that I do like a long soak after a work out or just as a treat from time to time. I usually wait until after the school run as its too crazy getting the kids out the door and into the car and I don’t have a 9 – 5 that I have to be on time for.

GETTING DRESSED: "Sometimes I throw on whatever I left on the floor the night before..."

Sometimes I throw on whatever I left on the floor the night before..Is that bad?

Usually just jeans and a t shirt with a cashmere sweater ( yes, they sometimes land on the floor) but if I have to work I put more thought into it. My standard uniform , and I love a uniform, is black skinny jeans with boots. I have an array of shirts to choose from and then I always throw on a comfy but stylish jacket. Sometimes leather, sometimes Ralph Lauren Houndstooth. And a scarf, always a scarf!

WORK-LIFE BALANCE: "I have a cleaner who comes in once a week..."

If I’m on tour my work day stretches into night and morning and afternoon sound checks and flights at odd hours and days stretch into weeks. It’s a whole different world and there’s nothing routine about it.

I have a cleaner who comes in once a week. It’s a luxury but I would spend my last penny for someone that helps me keep the house in order. That and upgrades!!

I always do some kind of work out ( always is flexible, but definitely three days a week)! Pilates and yoga and running for an hour each time. I have a great trainer called Mark Mitchell who is also a physio so he can fix my war wounds after a tour/ show.