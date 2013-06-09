Mum vs Life: How I teach my son not to be afraid

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day but this week we’re featuring England’s most famous medium, Lisa Williams who is currently touring Australia.

Lisa is a psychic healer who starred in two shows on lIfetime – Lisa Williams: Life Among the Dead (2006–2007) and Lisa Williams: Voices From the Other Side (2008). She is mother to 13-year-old son Charlie.

Lisa Williams with son Charlie

Lisa Williams

WAKE UP

If it’s a weekday I wake up at around 6.30 so I can get up and get Charlie ready for school. He’s really into bacon and eggs for breakfast at the moment so I cook for him while he feeds the dogs and packs up his books. On a weekend or during his school vacation it’s much later – my bed is my sanctuary so if I don’t have to get up I’ll stay there for hours with my laptop, working or catching up on emails with friends.

BREAKFAST

I always try to have something healthy in the morning and at the moment – because I’m working out either in the gym or going for a run on the beach – I’ll have a protein shake or make myself a juice concoction with my new juicer. The exercise really wakes me up and so once I’ve got Charlie off to school I’ll hit the treadmill, then shower, change, grab my breakfast and head for the office. At weekends things start later and are more relaxed. Charlie and I will often meet friends for brunch at one of our favorite restaurants.

EXERCISE

I used to be a fitness instructor so it has always been part of my life, I have recently got back into it and I’m loving it! I have a friend who’s a trainer who has been working with me and relentlessly pushing me – it’s just what I needed.

BATH vs SHOWER

I’m a shower girl in the morning and a bath girl at night. There’s nothing like a soak in bubbles to really relax. Charlie is 13 now so he’s always busy doing things in his room, so I’m left to have some great ‘me’ time with wine, candles and some relaxing music.

GETTING DRESSED

For daily dressing, like the office, I like to be relaxed – jeans, leggings, something casual. If I have a meeting I will definitely choose something smarter, maybe a skirt and boots or some well cut pants. I’m very organized and all my outfits are easy to find when I’m in a hurry. When it comes to nights out though, it’s a different story – I’ll try on several outfits, leave everything spread out on the bed and then maybe dash out and buy something new. Shoes are my passion, I love my heels!

WORK

I’m very lucky that my office is just a few minutes from the house, though I do sometimes work from home. Usually I’ll get into the office at around 8.30 with the dogs who come into the work every day with me, after I’ve dropped Charlie at school, then I might have one or two readings. I’ll then meet with my team and we’ll go through what’s in the diary for the day, we might look at what’s going on with new courses or other projects that are in the pipeline.