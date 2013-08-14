Mum vs Life: Gone are the days where I wear heels...

Welcome to the latest installment of our brand new series Mum vs Life. Each week we’ll feature a prominent Aussie mum and take you through her day.

This week we talk to Rebecca Judd, wife of footballer Chris Judd. She’s a model and the mother of an adorable 2-year-old boy named Oscar.

WAKE UP: "Mummy, mummy, mummy..."

I wake up at 7am as that's when Oscar wakes and usually calls out "mummy, mummy,mummy." I usually wear trackies to bed and one of my husband's warm jumpers- daggy I know! The first thing I do when I wake up is get Oscar out of bed, organise him a warm milk and change his nappy. Then I'll put the TODAY show on and check emails, texts, instagram, blog etc.

BREAKFAST: "I should probably eat more fruit!"

I'll usually have toast for breakfast or Weetbix with Oscar. Porridge is a big fave too. A few mornings a week we'll eat out and I'm a sucker for tomato, avo and goats cheese on toast. I'll have a strong latte (always full cream milk) every morning to kick start my day. I should probably eat more fruit!

BATH vs SHOWER: "Definitely a shower girl..."

I'm definitely a shower girl. I'll have one before I go into work in the afternoon. Sometimes if I've got time, I'll jump in the bath with Oscar but that's a real luxury. Oscar usually has a shower every night with his dad after dinner.

GETTING DRESSED: "Gone are the days where I wear heels..."

I do a lot of pilates so you'll either find me in exercise leggings, sneakers and a training top by the brand Jaggad which my husband part-owns. Otherwise it's leather pants or skinny jeans, a loose top and a killer blazer. Footwear is either flat boots or I've been giving my Isable Marant wedge sneakers a good nudge this year. In summer it's all about maxis and flats. Gone are the days where I wear heels- soooooo not practical with a toddler.

WORK: "I'm done by 6.30pm..."

If I'm filming Postcards I start from 9am-2pm and then I go straight into Ch 9 studios to prep for weather. If I'm not filming Postcards I'll spend most of the day at home before heading into ch 9 studios around 2:30pm. I'm done by 6:30pm. With Postcards we travel all over the state and the country (sometimes overseas) covering great travel stories- it's a dream job.

With my weather job I make sure I'm across all the systems that are happening around the country and I work really closely with my producer on the script. We pride ourselves on delivering a story to our viewers every night as it helps the audience to engage and understand what we are saying a lot better.

I also write my blog www.rebeccajuddloves.com I work on it over the weekend and publish the content every business day. I also do a lot of ambassadorship roles. I'm the face of Paul Bram Diamonds and Melbourne City Landrover and Jaguar. I also work with Christian Dior watches and Save the Children Charity. I'm also collaborating on a capsule collection with Skin and Threads and am looking forward to displaying my design skills for the first time!