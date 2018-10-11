A mother's tweet about her adult son suddenly went viral. When he read it, he was horrified.

No one ever tells you that one of motherhood‘s pure joys is embarrassing your children at every opportunity. It seems that one American mother got the memo – and decided to really run with it.

Twitter user @MarlaReynoldsC3 was apparently trying to support her son – but accidentally (on purpose, maybe) used the trending hashtag ‘HimToo’ – totally incorrectly.

“This is MY son,” she tweeted with a photo of her son, Pieter Hanson, in his navy uniform.

“He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo.”

The tweet attracted instant attention thanks to the hashtag, and went viral – forcing the poor mum to delete her Twitter account.

If you are seeing the #himtoo hashtag and are utterly confused as to why so many people are posting photos of men who are clearly NOT their sons with the same text copy/pasted, this is what started it. @MarlaReynoldsC3 has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/Q5XPj2I9Fe — Holly Fιɢυeroα O’Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 8, 2018

With the hashtag trending, Pieter spoke to BBC to explain what had happened.

“I’m not afraid to go on dates!” he said. “It’s my mum just being a little silly, I wouldn’t put too much thought into it.”

Alas, Twitter was uninterested in any sensible explanations, and the mocking tweets started to trend online.