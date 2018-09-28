A mum was told to stop breastfeeding on a flight, but how the airline handled it was worse.

A mother-of-four has shared her disgrace with the airline easyJet due to being told to stop breastfeeding her one year old son, Lex, as the plane was taking off.

According to Fox News, Kelly Edgsson-Payne was left “mortified” when the male flight attendant insisted she stop mid-feed, and strap her child in to the seat next to her.

“It’s just absolutely crazy that I was told that I couldn’t feed him — crazy, and really embarrassing for me,” Kelly, from Rochester, said.

“The law in the U.K. says it protects breastfeeding mothers — and even easyJet’s own website says mothers are welcome to breastfeed at any time during a flight.”

Kelly was travelling with her husband and four children when the incident occurred, which left her and her baby visibly upset.

"I'm not afraid to breastfeed my baby wherever — I've stopped at a break point during a marathon before and fed him - but this left me embarrassed and in tears."

"I had to very quickly cover myself up — but my breasts were still leaking milk, because I had stopped mid-feed. Even my eldest daughter, who is 9, said, 'Mummy, they can't tell you not to breastfeed him.'"

Kelly further explained the necessity for her son Lex to be breastfeed during take off, saying babies' ears have a propensity to pop during takeoff, causing them great discomfort.

According to Kelly, what irritated her the most was not only the discrimination she faced, but also the lack of consistency from the airline when she enquired about their rules concerning mothers who need to breastfeed.

"Most other cabin crew would actually encourage breastfeeding during takeoff, because it distracts them and stops them from crying … I've never before been told that I can't feed Lex, or any of my other children — and we've flown with him about 16 times in the last year."