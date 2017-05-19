Mum's brilliant response to principal who said her daughter wasn't dressed appropriately.

“Thank you for sending a note home for the second day in a row to say my daughter was dressed inappropriately for school,” the letter began.

“I’d like to offer an additional thank you for forcing her to change into large mesh shorts that have been worn by only god knows who and potentially never washed.

“To reward you for treating my daughter with such concern, I am cordially inviting you to take my daughter shopping.”

Pearlman then listed the requirements of clothes her daughter needs, telling the educator that it’s not going to be easy to find shorts that will pass the test because of her long arms and legs.

“I can tell you from experience that just heading to the mall, Target and the outlets won’t cut it. Not much for her there. I’ve already checked.”

“One last point: please try to stay within a reasonable budget. We can’t spend a fortune on her wardrobe. She is still growing after all.

“I thank you endlessly for taking on this chore. What a relief for me.”

Signing off as “Sick Of The Dress Code Mom”, it’s what Pearlman writes postscript that really drives her frustration home.

“P.S. I forgot to thank you for making it clear to my daughter that her body is somehow a distraction, either to herself or to the boys.

“I thought she might have missed the message earlier in the year when the gym teacher told her she couldn’t wear yoga pants because the boys aren’t able to control themselves.

“I appreciate how hard you are working to drive the point home.”

