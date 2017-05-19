Mum's brilliant response to principal who said her daughter wasn't dressed appropriately.

A mum who is tired of having her daughter’s school principal telling her how to dress has a wonderful suggestion for the educator.
In a thinly-veiled, wittily written letter published on Today US’s community page, Catherine Pearlman addresses the principal at her 13-year-old daughter’s school after they pulled her up on a dress code for the second time and threatened her with detention.
Why? Because the 170cm girl’s shorts don’t pass the “fingertip test” and are shorter than her arms when by her side.
Pearlman’s response to the educator is simple – why don’t you try finding her appropriate shorts?
My girl was dress coded two days in a row. It’s impossible to find shorts that are remotely fashionable and below her finger tips. She’s tall with long arms and fingers. One more code and she will have detention. And making the policy even more frustrating is that there isn’t a dress code for high school.