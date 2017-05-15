Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Mum who ‘deliberately starved baby’ to get money faces child abuse charges.

Officials say a woman who claimed her child was critically ill was actually abusing and neglecting her child.https://t.co/kiZnKzbRME — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) May 9, 2017

A mother-of-two from Texas in the United States could spend the rest of her life behind bars after it’s alleged she abused and neglected her children in an effort to make them appear ill.

According to KWTX News, 28-year-old Katelyn Christina Carnline told friends and family her four-month-old daughter was suffering from a rare genetic condition, called Inborn Errors Metabolism, which delays a child’s development and prevents the body from properly turning food into energy.

Police documents allege Katelyn regularly took her young daughter to hospital, telling doctors her little girl was suffering from seizures and she had even had to administer CPR.

Although all tests came back negative, the baby’s declining weight meant she underwent surgery to have a feeding tube put in.

It’s now believed the mother was purposefully neglecting her daughter by not giving her proper nutrition so she appeared more ill.

Katelyn also started a fundraising site for her young daughter in a effort to garner further sympathy and donations.

In a different county, Katelyn is also charged with pretending her older child, a boy, had cancer. In pictures posted online, his mother had shaved his head and placed a breathing mask over his mouth to convince others of his illness.

Katelyn raised more than AU$2700 in donations after she shared his story online.

When the 28-year-old was arrested on March 1, her daughter weighed just 4.5kg. Less than two months later, after being placed in the care of her father, the baby girl is back in a normal weight range for her age group.