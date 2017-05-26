Lisa's common action saved her life when the bomb went off at the Ariana Grande concert.

On Monday night, 45-year-old Lisa Bridgett accompanied her daughter and her daughter’s friend to Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena.

As she was leaving the venue, a suicide bomber let off an explosion that left 22 people dead and a further 119 injured.

Lisa was speaking into her phone at the time of the explosion, an act that she now believes saved her life.

Sharing the story on Facebook, Lisa's husband Steve admits his wife is "very lucky to be alive".

"Lisa is in a positive mood and feels very lucky to be alive, witnessing first hand what could [have] been," he wrote.

He shared that Lisa had lost the middle finger of her left hand when a steel nut hit her finger, smashed her phone and came to rest in her nose.

"The fact she was on her phone at the time probably saved her life," he wrote.