This breastfeeding mum was told to pump in a hotel bathroom. She had other ideas.

Lynda Mazzalai Nguyen was attending a seminar at the Embassy Suites in San Francisco, California.

Before the program began, the breastfeeding mum stopped by the hotel’s front desk to ask if there was a private place where she could pump. Two different staff members told her to use the bathroom.

“FUCK YOU! NO!” writes Mazzalai Nguyen in a now viral Facebook post.

“I told them they don’t eat lunch in the bathroom, so it’s gross to expect me to contaminate baby’s milk in there.”

What followed was a litany of excuses. These are just some of the ones Mazzalai Nguyen heard:

“1) “No, you can’t use the hotel rooms since you haven’t paid for it.” Uhh I paid a fee to attend the seminar which paid YOU, so YES, I am a paying customer.