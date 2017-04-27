Children are pretty horrible, really. You feed them, shelter them, shower them with love. Then the moment you do something slightly stupid with technology, they share it online so the people of the internet can have a good ol’ chuckle at your expense.
Take Imgur user devillius, if that is his real name (Note: it most likely isn’t).
His poor mum stumbled across a recipe for ‘Fat flushing water’ (we’re not sure what that means, either) while using her iPad.
And, presumably because she is smart and knows that water and electronics generally don’t mix, she decided a hard copy would be preferable.
So… okay, she photocopied the screen.