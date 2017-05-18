'I found naked pictures of my young daughters on Google Maps.'

Last week, 27-year-old mother of two, Laura Haslam, was in her Lancashire, England, home when a neighbour knocked on her door.

“You need to look on Google maps,” he told her.

“Your kids are naked on the internet.”

Speaking to The Sun, Laura said at first she thought it was a horrible joke. But when she looked online for herself, she was shocked.

The street view function of the popular maps site showed her two young daughters - aged just four and three - swimming in a paddling pool outside the family home, completely naked.

Although the young girls' faces had been blurred, their bodies were in full view.

"It's quite scary because I don't know how many people might have seen it," Laura said.

"I don't know how long it's been there for, but it looks like it was taken last summer.

"They had their faces blurred out but it was enough for a paedophile to get a kick out of it."