Shocked mum discovers a live-stream of her twin daughters' bedroom is being shared online.

Four years ago, a mother in Houston, Texas installed a number of security cameras around her home, including in the bedrooms of her children.

She wanted to be able to protect her kids, and keep an eye on them at almost all times. She never imagined that the footage from those cameras would end up online for anyone to see.

“I have cameras to protect my kids and I kind of feel like we failed them,” the mum – who only identifies herself as Jennifer – told KPRC News.

“We didn’t protect them. We actually put them in harm’s way.”

Jennifer was unaware that strangers were able to watch her family's every move until a woman almost 3,000 kilometres away in Oregon noticed the live stream on an app earlier this week.

The woman was using the app 'Live Camera Viewer' when she spotted a stream of the inside of the bedroom of two girls.

She posted a screenshot of the camera footage on a Houston Facebook page in hopes of alerting the family involved.