Mum discovers daughter's heartbreaking Google search after offering to donate kidney.

On Easter Monday, 12-year-old Jasmyn Campbell was admitted to hospital after going into heart failure. She was severely anaemic and her kidneys were functioning at just two per cent.

Just four days earlier, Melody said her little girl seemed fine, and was suffering from only a slight cold.

Now the Cairns mum is hoping to donate a kidney to her young daughter, after she was diagnosed with childhood nephritis.

"It's heartbreaking to see my little girl going through so much and I wish it was me and not her," Melody told the Cairns Post.

"We have been through hell, our world has been turned upside down but we are strong and we are fighters and we will get through this," she added on Facebook.

"Jas will require ongoing dialysis treatment for 11 hours every night until she gets a kidney transplant."