Brenda watched as her 4-year-old fell into a river. Later, they were both found drowned.

Four-year-old London and her mother, 34-year-old Brenda Nalleli DeDios, were sitting by the banks of the Provo River in the US state of Utah on Monday when the little girl was swept into the raging current.

Brenda and a bystander, Sean Thayne, 30, jumped into the river after London as she was swept downstream by the river’s whitewater. At least four other adults also jumped in the water to help rescue the girl.

Brenda and Sean – who did not know the mother or her daughter – were unable to escape from the water and were pulled from the river nearly 5km from where they jumped in.

Both were in a critical condition when they were pulled from the water, and were transported to Utah Valley Hospital.

A short time later, they were both pronounced dead.

It is not known how four-year-old London - who was still missing until authorities located her body around 1.5km from where she entered the water the next day - fell in to the river.

According to KUTV, other children were "guided away from the fast, icy river rapids" but that DeDios and her daughter sat close to the edge under a small pedestrian bridge.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon admitted the chances of finding the little girl were "bleak" due to the rough conditions of the river. The water is also extremely cold due to snowmelt coming off the mountains nearby.