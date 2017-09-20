'Mummy and me dressing is a quirky thing, but don't knock it until you've tried it.'

It’s Saturday afternoon and I’ve instructed my five-year-old to go and pick something nice to wear for the BBQ. In the mean time I’ve laid out some black ripped jeans, a floaty top and pair of ankle boots on my bed for the casual affair, ready to have a shower and quickly change.

Next minute into my bedroom walks a fully dressed and very proud little girl wearing a floral purple party dress complete with a matching bow in her hair. “Mummy” she says with a twirl “can I wear this and can you wear your dress that matches?” I’m delighted she got ready so damn fast and without the usual struggle of me begging her to get dressed, and her refusing to wear anything other than something that makes her look like nobody owns her. Think ripped leggings a size to small, with a tutu over the top, and a Frozen jumper probably with Weetbix stuck to the front.

The Homeless Princess Meme sums up my avant guard daughter perfectly. However this time, instead of a homeless princess, this little Princess Charlotte wannabe is smiling in front of me and I have to break it to her that I had plans to wear something else, but I’m so proud of her for choosing something so lovely to wear.

In an instant she morphs from a happy demeanor to looking like I have sucked her soul out of her ear hole and she is broken. “Please Mummy, I love it when we match, then everyone knows I belong to you” she pleads. With that one little heartfelt sentence she gets me right in the feels and I know I have to wear my matching purple floral Maiocchi dress.

I mean can you even? She looks EXACTLY like me and yet to her a matching dress is more than me getting my kicks out of Mummy and Me styling - something I dreamt about when I was pregnant- and more about feeling safe, belonging and having a family identity. I had no idea that my passion for matching outfits - which I get delivered yearly - for all our special occasions meant as much to her as it does to me.