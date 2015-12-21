The 6 multi-tasking products you need to pack for your summer holiday.

Benefit’s Lollitint and Benetint, Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil, and NYX Round Lipstick in ‘Fire’.

Wondering why your bulging suitcases won’t close? Do you struggle to fit everything into your car before going on that summer road trip? Are you that traveller who everyone secretly hates on the plane because you’ve tried to bring two huge carry-on bags?

Allow me to explain: you’re packing too many beauty products. The trick is to choose items that can do more than one thing — here are the six multi-taskers I’d recommend to anyone:

1. Johnson’s Baby Top to Toe Bath Wash, $5.39.

Okay, unless I’m staying at the Hilton or similar (which is never, let’s face it), I hate using those mini hotel shampoos, conditioners and body washes. They always strip all the good stuff away, and leave everything feeling itchy, dry and sad. Johnson & Johnson Baby Top to Toe Bath Wash is an all-in-one shampoo and bath wash that can be used by the entire family. And if it’s mild enough for a tiny baby, then it can’t wreck too much havoc on your skin.

2. Benefit Benetint Lip & Cheek Stain, $55.

I love wearing a touch of colour on my face at all times. Benetint will add a rosy flush to the lips and cheeks and it will last the distance. Seriously – you can splash around in the surf, slurp up cocktails and grin in all your selfies, and that signature warm pink stain will still be there.

Personally, I prefer wearing Lollitint, which is a darker musk pink that shows up better on my olive skin tone. (Post continues after gallery.)

3. Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil, $23 for 15ml.

This product is the ultimate multi-tasker. Hair dried out from salt water and sun? Smooth a few drops over your locks, and it’ll be sorted. Need a hydrating skin serum? Smear this over your face before bed. Dry skin? Yeah, you guessed it, Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil is the way to go.