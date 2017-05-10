This month, you may have seen an influx of social media snaps of women in their favourite red lipsticks, followed by the hashtag #KissGoodbyeToMS.

That’s because May is MS Awareness Month – four weeks of fundraising and charity events to raise much-needed awareness (and funds) for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

This year, Kiss Goodbye To MS has announced its new partnership with Pout Cosmetics and Australian award-winning make-up artist Becca Gilmartin, who have collectively launched the limited edition ‘Kiss Kiss’ lipstick.

A striking shade of red, it symbolises the strength and tenacity within every person who has been touched by MS.

Watch: Ever wondered how lipstick is made? Watch and learn. (Post continues after video.)

Kiss Kiss currently retails for $25 (total steal), with 100 per cent of sales going directly to Kiss Goodbye To MS.

So now you can achieve the perfect red pout while supporting vital research — and with Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, why not grab one for mum as well?

Multiple Sclerosis is a disease that affects the central nervous system and the optic nerves. It can have a significant impact on speech, sight, and mobility, and comes with various symptoms and forms of severity.