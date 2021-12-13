The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday December 14.

Vaccine mandate for WA interstate arrivals from Feb 5.

Interstate travellers to Western Australia will have to be double vaccinated when the state's border restrictions begin to ease on February 5.

Premier Mark McGowan announced the long-awaited reopening date on Monday, as the state reached its 80 per cent double-dose vaccination milestone.

The eased restrictions will come with a set of fresh protocols - including interstate arrivals aged over 12 needing to have had both jabs, unless they have a medical exemption.

#BREAKING: WA to finally open its border on February 5 as Premier Mark McGowan reveals vaccination milestone https://t.co/NFOXskm1zI — ABC News (@abcnews) December 13, 2021

WA's border controls were first introduced back in April 2020, making it more than 600 days that the state has been what Mr McGowan called "an island within an island".

It's anticipated the WA vaccination rate will have climbed to 90 per cent by February 5.

Under the rules to be implemented on that date, vaccinated overseas travellers will not have to quarantine, unless they are unvaccinated or have not had an approved jab.

Transitional restrictions will include a requirement to wear face masks in high-risk areas, while vaccination proof will be needed to attend some large-scale events and venues.

Travel bubbles with Japan and South Korea begin tomorrow.

Skilled migrants and international students can return to Australia from Wednesday, when travel bubbles with Japan and South Korea kick off.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed a two-week pause on Australia's international reopening will end as scheduled.

This means travel bubbles with Japan and South Korea, pushed back because of concerns about the Omicron COVID-19 variant, can also go ahead.