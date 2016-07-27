entertainment

Meet Mr. World 2016, the 'world's most desirable man'.

All bow down to our new supreme leader. A new Mr World has been crowned.

This is Rohit Khandelwal and last week he became this years, “World’s Most Desirable Man” when he won the title of Mr. World 2016. The 26-year-old actor and model beat out 45 other contestants from around the world to win the international male beauty pageant. The Mr. World pageant does not take the title of “World’s Most Desirable Man” lightly. Mr World contestants participated in five challenge events (Fashion & Style, the Extreme Challenge, the Multi-Media Award, the Sports Challenge & the Talent Competition). The winner gets a $50,000 prize and bragging rights.

Together we are one , One family , Brotherhood at Mr.world #mrworlddiaries A photo posted by Rohit Khandelwal (@rohit_khandelwal77) on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:32am PDT

Personally, I think the “World’s Most Desirable Man” title sounds perfect for a beer commercial that comes pre-dosed with a roofie. But, again, that’s just me.

Video via Mr World

In his introductory video above Khandelwal, says he once worked as a technical support assistant at Dell in Hyderabad, India before moving to Mumbai to study business and pursue a career as an actor and model.

Now that he’s won the title, a lot of doors are probably going to open for him.

” love you guys , Thanks for all the messages and comments , It’s the main source of inspiration for me , ????????????”

A photo posted by Rohit Khandelwal (@rohit_khandelwal77) on Jul 22, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

I mean, come one, he looks like that. Khandelwal is the first Indian man to win the title in 10 years. When he returned to his home country on Monday, he was greeted by hundreds of happy fans.   

Congrats to Rohit Khandelwal, I definitely think you’re plenty desirable.

