Meet Mr. World 2016, the 'world's most desirable man'.

All bow down to our new supreme leader. A new Mr World has been crowned.

“It always seems impossible unless it is done ” ???????? Lots of love to all who have been supporting and following my journey :* I can’t express how much I have been motivated from every message I see .. Love you all ???? #mrworld2016 A photo posted by Rohit Khandelwal (@rohit_khandelwal77) on Jul 20, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

This is Rohit Khandelwal and last week he became this years, “World’s Most Desirable Man” when he won the title of Mr. World 2016. The 26-year-old actor and model beat out 45 other contestants from around the world to win the international male beauty pageant. The Mr. World pageant does not take the title of “World’s Most Desirable Man” lightly. Mr World contestants participated in five challenge events (Fashion & Style, the Extreme Challenge, the Multi-Media Award, the Sports Challenge & the Talent Competition). The winner gets a $50,000 prize and bragging rights.