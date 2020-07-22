What My Salary Gets Me: A 24-year-old on $85,000, living in regional Victoria.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred.This week, a single 24-year-old who lives in Victoria, shares all.

Age: 24

Salary: $85k (currently on short-term contract)

Housing: Pay rent for a unit in Melbourne, living at home in regional Victoria.

Watch: Simple Budgeting with a Banana.



Video via Mamamia

Monthly expenses:

Rent: $920

Petrol: $60

HECS: $450

Groceries: $450

Bootcamp: $60

Monday - Day One

﻿I’m working from home in my mother’s back room - no commute, no MYKI. COVID has changed some things for the better.

Zucchini slice for breakfast that I made last week, unsure how long this lasts in the fridge, make mental note to ask Mum.

I’m living at home for the next few months so I’ve signed up for a short-term bootcamp program.

I pay $30 for 2 weeks. Petrol light is on for the third day straight, I wonder how far I could actually get with the light still on, but decide now is not the best time to test the theory.

Bank account is running low so top up with a quarter tank of petrol, $15.

Quick stop by the supermarket on the way home: steak and roast veggies for dinner. $15.

Daily total: $60

Tuesday - Day Two

My ‘we’re dating but not really and I better not call it official’ person is moving house, I offer to make him lasagna for dinner. It’s international chocolate day, so I buy a block for me and block for him.

He also brings me chocolate. Winner! Dang lasagna ingredients are expensive! $45. No other expenses today. Not bad.

Daily total: $45

Wednesday - Day Three

PAYDAY BABY. Pay Phone bill $30, put $400 into savings. Pay rent for unit I’m not living in $230.

Zucchini slice for lunch again, leftover lasagna for dinner. Need wine, duck to BWS to buy sparkling with biggest discount, because I’m basic but not goonbag basic. $18.