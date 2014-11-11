VIRAL: Why have these drawings taken over the internet?

There is an amazing thread on Reddit called ‘Pick a movie, remove one letter, give a brief description.‘ It’s basically filled with a bunch of hilarious movie titles that people have come up with after removing one letter from the original. So, ‘Pulp Fiction’ becomes ‘Pup Fiction’ and ‘Finding Nemo’ becomes ‘Finding Emo’.

It’s a bit clever and a bit fun, but the thread had mostly faded into obscurity since it popped up in 2012.

But now it’s back, and all because of an amazing artist who has turned all the best movie typos into incredible drawings. Check it:

The artist, Austin Light, did the drawings as part of the INKtober project, in which artists are encouraged to create one new piece a day for a month. Light picked the 30 best movie typos to draw and posted them to Reddit.

And now they’ve gone crazy viral.

The pictures have had over a million views on reddit to date, and have grown so popular that Light launched a website and will soon be selling prints and t-shirts.

And c’mon… ‘Finding Emo‘? CLASSIC WORD PLAY.

Check out the rest of the drawings here. You won’t be able to stop clicking…

Lord of the Rigs - The story of one man's unhealthy obsession with his truck.

The Princess and the Fro - A waitress goes natural and rocks a fro. Later she becomes a princess for some reason.

Oh Bother Where Art Thou? - Convicted felon, Winnie, breaks out of jail with the help of his prison mates Tigger and Piglet, and set off on a cross-state journey to find his missing honey pot.

Uno - A pregnant teen climbs to the top of the Uno rec league championship tournament.

Twilight: New Moo - A young man tries to win a girl's heart with his new found bovine transformation skill. It doesn't go his way.

Scram - A thief with a penchant for masks keeps getting caught in the act.

Alen - The story of a lonely cashier named Alen who yearns for something more. Something like eating astronauts.

Man on Fir - The pacific northwest version of Tarzan.

The Fat and the Furious - After a bunch of thugs steal his sweet car, Jerry spirals into a vicious rage eating depression. He gets super ripped for the sequel though.

Dive - Ryan Gosling plays a mysteriously appealing scuba diving guide who gets mixed up in some shady business. He has like 12 lines the whole movie. He also stomps a shark to death.

Ron Man - government employee builds a robo suit in his garage to help him stop the government he works for from getting any more work done.

The Princess Ride - After years apart two lovers are reunited, only to discover neither loves what the other has become. Produced by Adam Sandler.

Ad Max - In an apocalyptic desert wasteland only one man sells water, and he makes it look sexy as hell.

Beauty and the Beat - After a witch turns her best friend into a dope boom box, Belle decides to enter France's Got Talent. She crushes it.

Star Wars: A New Hoe - A farm boy, who apparently farms sand, fulfills his destiny and becomes the first farmer to do the kessel run in 12 parsecs.

Mr. and Mrs. Sith - Two Jedi abandon the order for love. Also to shoot lightning from their hands. Because that's cool.

Raining Day - Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington play two narcotics officers who play hookie and spend a rainy day inside playing board games and drinking cocoa.

T - A boy finds a jewelry clad alien who speaks exclusively in aggressive yet well-meaning catchphrases.

Pretty in Pink - The

Pup Fiction- Two mob hit dogs go after a poodle who wrote a slanderous op-ed about their boss.

Aging Bull - A bovine pugilist comes out of retirement for one last fight. He loses.

Harry Otter - A young boy finds out who, and what, he is. Magic ensues.

Fight Cub - When deforestation threatens his home, one feisty bear fights back.

Take 3 - Liam Neeson stars in this Groundhog Day inspired movie about an actor cast in a series of nearly identical action movies. How many takes until he's free?

Jurassic Par - Two dinosaurs set out to prove they're more than just killing machines. Thanks to a loophole in the rules they find a spot on the PGA tour and golf their way to the top of the food chain.

Men - A retired professor helps a rugged Canadian work through his aggression as he struggles to uncover his past. Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman star.

Obocop - The story of how a police officer works through his PTSD and adjusts to his new robotic implants with the help of the sexy soothing sound of his oboe.

Rave - One red-haired Scottish girl. One dance floor. One unforgettable night.

Pollo 13 - A former astronaut finally wins the blue ribbon award on his 13th chick.

Genius.