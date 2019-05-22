– With AAP.

1. A woman and a three-year-old girl have been found dead below a Wollongong lookout.

A major police operation continued overnight after a mother and child were found dead after falling from a lookout south of Sydney.

Emergency services were called to a lookout near Wollongong just before 2pm on Tuesday following a report of concern for welfare.

The woman in her early 30s and the three-year-old girl were found dead in the dense bushland below the lookout.

A number of people believed to be family members were seen at the scene on Tuesday, 9 News Sydney reported.

The Toll rescue helicopter was seen lowering paramedics into the forest below while NSW Police and NSW Ambulance crews gathered at a nearby road.

A difficult police operation to recover the woman and child’s bodies was underway on Tuesday night.

“Just seeing the police walk off and the ambulance walk off, you just go, ‘You poor buggers. I know what you are about to face when you get down there’,” Wollongong Police District commander superintendent Chris Craner told reporters at the scene.

“It’s steep, it’s hectic, we’ve got police coming in from the low side, police trekking down from the high side and the consideration of the helicopter.

“It’s a treacherous, dangerous area we need to get to, to respectfully get these people out.”

Superintendent Canner said the circumstances of the deaths were still being investigated.

“This is going to be absolutely devastating for the community. It’s going to be devastating for the family,” he said.

Wollongong police have launched an investigation and a crime scene has been established.

Anyone needing support is urged to contact beyondblue (1800 22 4636) or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

2. Terrorism charge laid over New Zealand mosque attack.

A terrorism charge has been laid by New Zealand police against the Australian man arrested over the Christchurch mosque attacks.

But experts warn it could turn his trial into a soapbox and complicate the case.

The 28-year-old will face an unprecedented count of engaging in a terrorist act when he appears again in court on June 14, police announced on Tuesday.

They’ve also laid three other new charges over the March 15 shootings at two mosques, meaning the man will face 51 counts of murder and 40 of attempted murder as well.

Police met with about 200 people from families of victims and survivors this week to announce the charges and discuss progress in the case.