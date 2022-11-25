'I joined a mums group for friendship and support. I quit on week four.'

Every Tuesday morning at 9.30am, my mum meets up with the ladies of her playgroup for coffee. It has been well over three decades, and those ladies have seen each other through children growing up, children becoming parents themselves, divorces, careers, retirements, holidays, deaths and everything in between. It’s extraordinary and incredibly special.

So when it came time for me to go to a parents' group, I was excited. At best, I figured I would have Tuesday morning plans for the next half century, and at worst, I would have funny stories to tell.

Where I live, parents' groups are run by the local child health nurse.

Because my son was small, we saw the same nurse almost weekly for a period. She remained firmly convinced that I was called Madeline and my son was a twin. We would spend the first 15 minutes of every meeting correcting this, and I would spend the whole time thinking that for someone who was sure I had birthed two babies, she really was not displaying an adequate level of concern that I had only bothered to bring one.

