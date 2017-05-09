kids

"A letter to my children this Mother's Day."

Hello beautiful children,

I know you are preparing to give me some chocolates and maybe even a nice everyday facial sunscreen this Sunday. I really love chocolates and daily sunscreen is such a practical gift that will definitely be used next summer if I can find it then. I do so appreciate greatly the effort you made on Saturday early evening at the local chemist, but I need to be honest with you.

There is just one thing I really want this Mother’s Day: for you to CLEAN YOUR ROOM.

Me, when I see a clean bedroom. (Image Giphy)

(It would be even better if you didn't just shove everything inside your wardrobe and close the doors).

That is all. A clean bedroom for Mother's Day. I'm excited already.

Love, Mum xx

