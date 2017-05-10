“My mum’s obsessed with these pyjamas, and so am I.”

When I see anything floral, it instantly reminds me of Mum. That's why I couldn't resist the Tea Floral Classic Pant. The print is modern, fun and fresh and I loved the colour combination. The satin fabric makes them easy to move around in and the elastic waist means they're adjustable after filling up on breakfast in bed on Mother's Day, which we all know is a given.

If anyone knows how to do a top that you can take from the bedroom and beyond, it's Peter Alexander. Initially my mum didn't believe me when I told her the Gathered Back Top was to sleep in. It wasn't until she saw the distinctive purple dog logo on the front of the top that she realised her mistake. The gathered back and navy colour doesn't scream 'pyjama', which means she could even wear it out and about it she wanted to and people would be none the wiser.

Is it really Mother's Day if you don't invest in a warm gown for Mum? Well no, not really. My mum couldn't stop raving about how warm and comfortable the Long Jacquard Gown was. She was thrilled she wouldn't need to pull the blanket from Dad this winter because as she said, 'it was like walking around with a giant warm blanket on'. And on a cold night, there's nothing better than that.

When you're keeping a household together, the only way to do it is in a really comfy pair of moccasin boots and at Peter Alexander, I found the perfect pair. My mum is a big fan of knits and the style of the Ladies Fold Back Moccasin Boot reminds me of little booties my grandma used to knit for us just before the chill of winter came. They can also be folded up or down. making them even more versatile.

Just like the light blue badge pinned on her new pyjamas reads, my mum really is The World's Best Mum. And along with me giving her an early gift, she deserves to know that too.

This content was created with thanks to our brand partner Peter Alexander.