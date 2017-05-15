"Why I chose not to post a photo of my Mum and I on social media yesterday."

As I sat waiting for my flight at the airport last night, I scrolled through my phone to find a nice photo of Mum and I.

It was Mother’s Day and like everyone else on my social media feed, I wanted to share a picture and a message to her.

We hadn’t taken one that day – we’d been too busy eating and catching up – so I eventually settled on one from a family day out earlier this year.

Picture selected, I went about the caption. How do I put into words what she means to me? How do I sum up the brilliant day we'd shared, and everything she's done and taught me?

Then just as I was about to hit post, a thought crept up on me. Who exactly was I doing this for?

My mum isn't really a social media person, in fact really quite private. Yes, she has a Facebook and an Instagram account, but it's more to keep up with her friends and family rather than share every minute detail about her day.

So she'd probably give my photo a like, maybe comment some heart emojis, but for her it wouldn't really mean anything.



The public declaration of love and affection was for me. It was so everyone else who had already shared a social media tribute didn't think I was a terrible daughter who didn't appreciate my mum.

I deleted the draft and closed the app.

The thing that really mattered to my mum on Mother's Day was the conversation, appreciation and love experienced in real life.

It was me walking in on Mother's Day morning completely unannounced (I live interstate and she didn't know I was coming) and rushing over to give her a hug.

It was us sitting in bed eating, chatting and catching up on TV programs we like to watch together. It was the whole family, sitting down for a delicious home-cooked lunch with no phones at the table to snap and ring and interrupt.