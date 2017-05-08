"It's time for Mother's Day morning teas at school to stop."

Mother’s Day is meant to be a celebration of wonderful women doing their best to raise children.

Schools across Australia may have the best intentions when arrange their “special” Mother’s Day morning tea but I’d like to see them scrapped.

Here are some things mums never hear. Post continues after video…

So many miss of us out on the cupcakes and cheap orange juice along with spending time with our kids within the school gates because Mother’s Day morning tea is held at an unreasonable time.

Working mums don’t have time for jump rope or a game of handball after 9am.

The middle of the morning isn’t the best time to trek from work back to school grounds to receive a handmade heart-shaped card.