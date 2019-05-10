“Dearest mum,

I’m so sorry for the jar of shells I bought from the Mother’s Day fete in 1998, that I forced you to keep on display in the bathroom for half of my life.

They were ugly, I paid $10 for them, and I could very easily have made it myself from the beach at the end of our street.”

Mums across the country are preparing to wake up to a clumsily made-with-love breakfast in bed this Sunday.

They’ll also likely get a gift.

Get ready mums, for another year of practising your excited face.

Here are the 21 worst gifts received or given to our poor, incredible mothers:

1.”My daughter gave me a coffee mug that she’d painted, which was hideous but lovely. Unfortunately my husband didn’t bake it long enough for the paint to set and my first cup of coffee included a mouthful of disgusting flecks of paint. Yummy. And possibly toxic.”

2. “We (dad) got her size 8 pyjamas (she’s a 12 and has been for ages) and couldn’t understand why she was cranky all day.”

3. “When I was little my mum had this little Christmas decoration that I adored so I hid it and gave it to her as her gift for Mother’s Day.”

4. “When I was about eight I got mum a plastic tomato sauce squeeze bottle as a gift (but not the cool one shaped like a tomato – just a plain white normal one). Other families all had squeeze bottles for their tomato sauce and I hated that my family just left the sauce in the glass bottle it came in. I figured my mum would be super happy to finally have a squeeze bottle! It took me years to appreciate why she was so underwhelmed by my gift.”