A primary school has banned Mother's Day craft, and not all parents are pleased.

Students at an elementary school in Canada recently came home with an unexpected and divisive letter in their school bags.

Staff at Albert McMahon Elementary sent a letter home informing parents the school was banning classroom craft sessions for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.

The school decided the students would no longer make Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards at school – a move they believe will help boost diversity and acceptance.

“In an effort to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and also to nurture our students who are part of non-traditional families, we have decided to encourage those celebrations to take place at home,” the letter reads.

“Due to this, children will not be making gifts at school to give on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.”

“We feel each family knows the best way to celebrate with their own family,” the letter concludes.

The letter was shared on Facebook by Roy Glebe, one of the parents from Albert McMahon Elementary. “Disappointment” he said, was an “understatement”.

“This will be the first year that we don’t get gifts crafted with love from our kids, and since we only have one little one now it makes it all that much worse. I don’t understand why we, as Canadians, need to give up our traditions that have been passed through generations,” he wrote.

“Welcome all races and ethnicities, but forcing us to give up things that are important to us as Canadians is crap. And it doesn’t even have anything to do with religion? You can’t celebrate your Mum and Dad?”

Many of Glebe’s Facebook friends agreed with him, but some pointed out the move was more about protecting children from single parent families and non-traditional families.