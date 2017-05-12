Perfect last minute gift ideas for mums who don't need anymore crap in their lives.

We know that when it comes to Mother’s Day, all most mums really want are three things.

1) You to not leave your wet towel/dirty laundry on the bathroom/bedroom floor and

2) a bit of sleep in and 3) for you to show them that you care.

Providing you do those things and put thought into whatever plans you have for the day, a physical gift can be the perfect added bonus.

But forget the scented hand cream and slippers (unless your mum is a fan, in which case go wild) and try these gifts instead.

Part treat ‘her self, part useful and part just delightfully decadent and pretty to look at, we’re pretty sure these fail-safe beauty options will win you major brownie point (and maybe some real brownies too, later down the track if you’re lucky).

Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi All Over Body Spray, $110

Can’t afford to jet your mum over to the Amalfi coast for the weekend? Bring it to her. This super fresh fragrance contains notes of mandarin, lemon, basil spearmint and jasmine and is designed to evoke the villas overlooking the idyllic Italian coast. A more accessible price point than the perfume, she can spray this all over her body (or clothes or even bedding) for a lingering scent.

Revlon Ultra HD Lip Gel, $18.71

If your mum is not necessarily a lipstick or full-on makeup person, this is the perfect middle ground. It's super pigmented but feels like a balm, sliding on to give great colour without the heavy feel of lipstick.