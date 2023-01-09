'A new era of grief.' The reality of mothering without a mum.

Everyone has an item in their house they would save in the event of a fire. It could be a treasured memento, a priceless artefact, or a family heirloom. For me, it’s an A4 ring binder. Yep, a folder.
My mum was an amazing cook. She was Greek, so cooking was in her DNA, but it was more than that. She could have been a chef. Mum’s dinner parties were legendary, and my sister and I grew up eating a different dinner every night. Her cooking took us on a trip around the world without ever having to leave the table. We’d have Indian samosas one night, Greek yemista the next night, and Thai beef lettuce cups after that. Dinner was an international adventure, no passport required.
For years, mum had a drawer in our house that was rammed full of recipes she had torn out from magazines. Karen Martini, Donna Hay and Jamie Oliver all lived in that drawer, popping out to spend dinner with us when mum would whip up one of their recipes.
