'A new era of grief.' The reality of mothering without a mum.

Of course, my conscious mind (Snow White, I suppose) would never wish what I had been through on anyone, but the grieving mind is different. The grieving mind longs for shared suffering.

Time doesn’t heal all wounds, but after more than a decade, the grieving mind does quieten down.

After several years, I was finally able to be happy while listening to other people talk about their mums. Mother’s Day went from being a deeply traumatic annual event to a bittersweet one where we remembered all the wonderful things about her. I could hear someone say, "What’s everyone getting their mum for Christmas?" and only feel a pang of sadness before cheerily participating in the conversation, as opposed to being paralysed by a deep distress that would last for days.

But that nasty grief witch re-emerged from her dormant cave with vengeance in October last year, when I became a mum myself.

As I held my beautiful baby girl in my arms, the petrifying fear I had as a distraught 20-year-old became a reality.

Becoming a mum when you don’t have your own is an experience that’s impossible to describe. You can be surrounded by many wonderful people, as I was, but the only person you desperately want isn’t there. "A mother is the one who can take the place of all others, but whose place no-one else can take," as the saying goes.

During those brutal early newborn days, the cavernous hole that had been fragilely sealed over ripped open like a giant flesh wound. Her absence was palpable and a new type of grief came flooding in. I longed to be able to pick up the phone and call her for advice and reassurance. I would have given anything to have her pat my head, rock the baby, and tell me everything was going to be okay. I desperately wished I could ask her how she handled certain situations, or simply how she survived the fourth trimester.