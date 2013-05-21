Who needs an epidural when you can have an orgasm?

By MAMAMIA TEAM

She’s been called the ‘mummy messiah’. A saviour and liberator of mothers everywhere. A (non-medical) expert on childbirth.

And she wants YOU to have an ecstatic birth.

What is an ecstatic birth you ask? Well, for a start, it involves a lot of pregnant shagging and sex toys in place of epidurals.

Let’s learn a little more shall we?

33-year-old Latham Thomas is a self described “tree-hugging, shoe-loving, vegan vixen and holistic wellness maven”. Fairfax introduced her to the Australian masses last week and she’s got a lot of us awfully confused.

Thomas is a graduate of Columbia University and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, and previously worked as an environmental sciences teacher.

But when she had her own child 9 years ago, she found her true calling: providing advice for mums and mums-to-be, encouraging them to embrace a holistic and natural approach to motherhood.

One of these natural approaches is the so-called “ecstatic birth” – which might sound like an oxymoron to, well, most people. But more on that later…

To achieve this ecstatic birth – and generally bombastic wellness before and after labour – is a manifold process. Thomas recommends a combination of diet (raw foods), exercise (yoga), and a calm mindset (hello, meditation).

Her website and book Mama Glow is all about, well, the glow that comes from being a mama. A ‘holistic hub’ that helps women explore their creativity, and embrace wellbeing.

Thomas herself had an easy pregnancy and labour – and says other women can achieve the same. Thomas says part of this process involves women cleansing their “wombiverse”, which involves eating mostly vegetables and plants through pregnancy, as well as a whole bunch of superfoods (or “glow foods”) like goji berries and maca root.

Thomas also recommends avoiding the “eating for two” sensibility (advice that has been backed-up by some doctors, who recommend that pregnant women may only need between 200-300 extra calories each day).

Further, women should become accustomed to practicing the “love gaze”, which involves staring at yourself in the mirror, and thinking loving, positive thoughts about your pregnant self.

One of the tenants of Thomas’ modern, motherhood bible – that has been much discussed by the media – is that mums-to-be should be having sex. A lot of sex.