OPINION: Pop culture is making women reconsider having kids. It's a good thing.





I coasted to a stop on my pushbike, my two-year-old squealing with delight in the bike seat, and overheard an exchange between a couple nearby. "Does that change your mind about having kids?" the man asks the woman. She responds with a definitive "no".

One awfully cute little boy experiencing the simple joy of cycling for the first time is hardly enough to change this woman's individual preferences or circumstances that led her to a hard 'no'. Nor can his chubby little hands blowing kisses counteract the collective weight of popular culture bombarding people with the drawbacks of becoming parents. My personal whinging alone is enough to turn any reasonable person off the idea.

This woman is wise to note that this one public moment of pure bliss has taken a truckload of behind the scenes effort, thousands of night feeds, a possible mental breakdown and tantrums about anything from hoses to pants. I want to tell her that she is right to stand by her decision. Having kids you don't want feels like a bad idea. But as with all choices we cannot possibly know what lay in store for us in the alternate universe of roads not taken.

I cannot possibly know what life without kids would have been, the freedom of my early 20s continuing forever more. She cannot know that when I hear him squeal with the delight I feel like my heart will burst. That this one bike ride is worth a thousand night feeds.

So why the constant stream of whinging if becoming a parent has led most of us to heights of love and joy we didn't know existed? If we feel that becoming a parent led us on a journey of self-discovery that ultimately changed us for the better? Because all social justice movements begin with an outpouring of complaints. The discontent festers and simmers away privately for decades before the situation erupts in a very public way. We are the generation of parents who are erupting.